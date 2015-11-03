The Bobby Holloway Jr. Memorial Fishing Tournament Teams up with the Edison Big Snook!

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 03/11/2015 - 9:01am

Pine Island, FL – (March 10, 2015) – The Bobby Holloway Jr. Memorial Fishing Tournament is excited to announce its partnership with the Edison Big Snook for this year’s tournament. The 17th Bobby Holloway Jr. Memorial Fishing Tournament will be held March 28th, 2015 at Pineland Marina with an addition of the Edison Big Snook Award. “The Edison Big Snook Award not only ups the competition, but also gives us the opportunity to provide more enrichment for the youth of our community,” says Ernestine Squires, Tournament Director. “We are all excited for the new partnership this year.”

The Bobby Holloway Jr. Memorial Fishing Tournament is an opportunity to participate in a fishing tournament, indulge in the BBQ and fish fry and enjoy a fun-filled weekend. All net proceeds from the event will be donated to the Bobby Holloway Jr. Memorial Fund to benefit the youth on Pine Island and surrounding communities. The Bobby Holloway Jr. Memorial Fund focuses on enhancing the lives of the youth in our community by providing scholarships, books, little league funds and support for our local elementary school.

The event kicks off Friday, March 27th at 7:00 pm at Monroe Canal Marina with the Captains Meeting, followed by the 7:30 am Shotgun start the next morning. This year, the tournament will have cash prizes for the combined weight of one Snook, one Redfish and one trout as well as the Edison Big Snook Award for a separate cash prize of $2,500. Teams will have the chance to take home up to $3,750 in winnings, making this the largest payout the tournament has ever offered.

They are also looking for kids to fish our Lil' Bobbers division. These kids must be between the ages of 8-13. They will fish on a guided boat at no cost to the parents. We are also still looking for sponsors for those boats. The cost of sponsorship is $200. All proceeds from this tournament go directly back to the community.

Registration is $300 per 4 anglers and $50 for each additional angler prior to March 20th when the entry fees will be $350. Entry fee includes Captains Dinner, Ramp, Parking, BBQ, Fish Fry and Captains Bag.

For information on sponsorships available, rules and registration Call: Ernestine Squires at (239) 281-8225