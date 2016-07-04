Body of Amy Patterson Recovered - Brings Closure To Family

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 08/22/2012 - 11:41am

Bokeelia, Florida

August 22, 2012 around 10:40 AM the body of Amy Patterson was recovered on property just off of Bahama Way road in Bokeelia.

August 21, 2012 around 6:15 PM, Tuesday night 3 Lee County Sheriff Department vans, 3 Sheriff Department patrol cars and one black unmarked Ford Crown Victoria were sighted traveling North on Stringfellow Road.

They were going to the property where Cape Coral missing teacher Amy Patterson, vanished in July of 2011. Daniel Proctor, Patterson’s ex-husband turned boyfriend, has always been a suspect in the case.



Shortly after Proctor was sentenced in Huntsville, Alabama, on two consecutive life sentences he told investigators where to find Patterson’s body.

After being convicted of a first and second degree theft and sentenced to 15 to life on the second degree theft charges and 20-life on the first degree theft charges Proctor said he had hidden Patterson’s body in a spot near her home, off Stringfellow Road, where Lee County .

Deputies have roped off an area in Bokeelia and have secured the scene.

The investigation continues.