Body Found in Burned Vehicle

PINE ISLAND FLORIDA - Lee County deputies are investigating a single vehicle fire off Warren Boulevard between Jade and Emerald Avenue. Inside the damaged vehicle, authorities the body of an elderly man was found.

Investigators’ say the man was driving down Sanibel Boulevard when his van caught on fire at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, June 21, 2014.

Witnesses say the van was fully engulfed in flames by the time the van stopped.

Residents say one of the van’s rear tires appeared to have blown - causing sparks to fly which set the back of the van on fire.

A section along Warren Boulevard has been shut down in the St. James City area.