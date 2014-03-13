Bokeelia Civic Association Talks About Flood Insurance Increase

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 03/13/2014 - 2:41pm

The Bokeelia Civic Association will hold its annual meeting

Wednesday, March 19th

Tropic Isle Park Meeting Facility

15175 Stringfellow Road, N.W.,

Bokeelia. The time will be 7 p.m.

There will also be a presentation by Dr. Michael Dreikorn, BCA president, regarding the current flood insurance issue which has been approved by the U.S. Senate and is soon to be voted on by the House of Representatives. The current bill would delay the implementation of the flood insurance rate increase for 4-year in order for the flood maps to be recalculated and an affordability study to be completed. Every homeowner should know the elevation of his or her property. Flood insurance rates could be greatly increased immediately by 25 percent per year for the next 4 years with the result that homeowners could lose their homes because their flood insurance rates would be more than their mortgage payments. Homes in other states have been unsellabe because of this impending fee/tax. Banks will not grant new mortgages for homes that have balloon flood insurance rates. All Florida residents will be affected by this new law even if the home is not on the water.

Members of the BCA look forward to meeting both new and current residents. If you have any questions, call BCA at 283-2839 or 282-8225. Dues may be sent to BCA at P.O. Box 765, Bokeelia, FL The dues are $15 per person per year or $25 per couple per year.