Bokeelia Comcast Service Down Over 7 Hours.

The main cable line at the corner of Pomegranate Drive and Stringfellow Road was pulled from the pole and broken on May 23rd, 2014 around 12:30 PM. The cause of the break is yet unclear since there was no evidence of any wrecked vehicles.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department directed vehicles around the downed lines stretched across Stringfellow and down Pomegranate.

Comcast provides TV, interned and phone service to this area, which were all out of service during the outage.