Bokeelia Family Loses Home and Pet in Fire

BOKEELIA, Fla. - Wednesday, July 1st, 2015

Fire trucks and rescue units could be seen and heard traveling north on Stringfellow Road around 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 1st, 2015. After arriving at 7769 Raymanry Street in Bokeelia, the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Department reported, smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the home.

After entering the home firemen discovered a family pet did not survive the fire. None of the residents were home at the time of the fire. Resident Kristine Reichle, said she was shopping in Matlacha when the fire started. Reichle, is a cancer survivor and feared the fire may have destroyed her cancer medication.

The fire is still under investigation, though the homeowner suspects the fire may have been caused by an air conditioning unit let on while shopping.