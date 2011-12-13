Bokeelia Fire

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 12/13/2011 - 4:15pm

Fire crews from the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned home early Sunday morning at the end of Bay Point Road in Bokeelia.

Witnesses reported hearing a series of explosions and then seeing the fire shortly afterwards.

The fire is still under investigation, firefighters at the scene said the fire was possibly sparked by a small brush fire, and due to the damage of the structure, they're unable to tell the exact cause.

No injuries were reported.