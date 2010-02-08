Bokeelia Fire Destroys Travel Trailer

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 08/02/2010 - 4:37pm

Monday, August 2nd, around 2:35 PM, the Pine Island / Matlacha Fire Department was called to 7868 Barrancas Ave, in Boleelia and found a small travel trailer on fire.

Neighbor Tom Ruscik who lives one street over said “I smelled smoke and looked out my back window and saw a large plume of smoke over the trees. I was getting ready to call 911 when I heard the fire trucks coming. Within second they were on the fire and had it out.”

Called to the scene of the fire were two Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies, four fire trucks, one rescue truck and one ambulance. It was reported that since the Matlacha department was called, dispatch notified the Cape Coral Fire Department to cover the Burnt Store area.

There were no reported injuries.