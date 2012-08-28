BP Claims at Chamber Monthly Breakfast

Start: 08/28/2012 7:30 am

The Wilbur Smith Law Firm has a record of integrity, hard work and results since 1970. They have built a legacy of success and trust in our community and have a first-hand perspective of the impact to area residents and businesses brought on by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Sawyer Smith of the Wilbur Smith Law Firm will be presenting to Chamber members to educate individuals and businesses in the community of their rights pertaining to the new compensation agreement.

The core elements of this presentation include some historical perspective of how the past claims processes worked and the difference today. In addition, there will be brief description of how and why the Wilbur Smith Law Firm became involved in this claims process and its involvement with Motley Rice.

This program will include current information on the claims procedure, what geographical areas in our community are included, as well as information for the different methodologies used to determine the claim under the new compensation agreement.

Come and join us at the Island Grill Restaurant on August 28th, located in the Winn Dixie Shopping Plaza, on Stringfellow Road in St James City. The breakfast meeting will begin at 7:30 AM with breakfast from a select menu, along with coffee/juice/tea. Breakfast is $7 per person, payable at the door.

Feel free to bring a guest, neighbor, potential new member to this informative breakfast meeting.

Please RSVP to Jennifer Jennings at 283-0888 or via email at info@pineislandchamber.org

Wilbur Smith Law Firm- Discuss the BP claims & how they can help our community

Breakfast

August 28th

7:30 am breakfast

8:00 am lecture

Island Grill – Next to Winn Dixie

Please RSVP

Jennifer Jennings

Director

Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce

Phone 239-283-0888

info@pineislandchamber.org