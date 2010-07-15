"BP Claims Day" on Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 07/15/2010 - 8:40am

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, and the Florida Department of Financial Services, will present a “BP Claims Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center, 3640 SW Pine Island Road.

BP Claims manager Tom Wiley, from the Naples office will be on site to assist business customers who have experienced a loss of revenue as a result of the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill. FGCU’s Small Business Development Council will also be available to answer questions.

For details on what information is needed to begin a claim, visit www.myfloridacfo.com.

For more information on the event, visit www.pineislandchamber.org.