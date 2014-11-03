Breaking News in St. James City - UPDATE

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/11/2014 - 12:38pm

Mar. 11, 2014 8:38 AM

News-Press.com Reports

Lee County Deputies on Scene of Standoff Situation on Pine Island

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is working to resolve a standoff situation near York Road on Pine Island.

"We have a subject that would not come out and he closed the door on us and told us to go away," Lt. Larry King said.

"We're trying to resolve the situation and when we do, we'll get out of everybody's hair."

There are about 20 sheriff's office patrol cars along with an armored vehicle and the bomb squad.

Lt. King said they received a call around 1 a.m. regarding a disturbance at a home near York Road and Stringfellow Road.

A standoff in St. James City ended peacefully Tuesday morning. Lee County Sheriff's deputies arrested an individual on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment.

The initial call came in around 1:30 a.m. The situation apparently escalated sometime after 7 a.m. when the SWAT team was called out. A spokesman with the Sheriff's Office says the individual was refusing to leave a home and has told law enforcement to leave.

The standoff occurred in the area of Stringfellow Road and York Road.