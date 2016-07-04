Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Breast Fest 2010 Huge Success

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 03/22/2010 - 3:13pm

Special to The Pine Island News by: Sharon Kubik The 9TH Annual Pine Island Breast Cancer Benefit,  Breast Fest 2010, held on Saturday March 13TH 2010 raised $46,800.    We had a beautiful day for all the activities with over 400 Men, women, children and dogs who came out for the 5K walk.    Here is a list of prizewinners for this year: Teams that raised the most Sponsor Money: • 1st Place - Team Palm • 2nd Place - Matlacha Hookers Team with the most Walkers-St James City Exercise Class Walkers that raised the most Sponsor Money: • 1st Place - Linda O'Brien, • 2nd Place Kalyn Horney, • 3rd Place was a Tie between Sherri Lazear and Dee Frost, • 4th Place Marjorie Vanderkruik, • 5th Place Stephanie Devonis. From Our Hearts, the organization that sponsors the event,  would like to thank all that helped make this years event such a success.    We had several great sponsors starting with our corporate sponsors FOX 4 who gave us great publicity for the event.    Team Shevlin Mike Shevlin and Carlyn Herring from Century 21 Sunbelt Realty who provided our walker food and Pine Island Winn Dixie who provided fresh fruit for the walkers;  Nicole from the Sandy Hook Restaurant who was our Walk announcer and provided our warm up exercises;  Leoma Lovegrove of Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens who placed her painted pink rocks from the "Pink Rocks" memorial garden along the walk to honor those who have lost their battle to cancer; in addition to donating a 4 X 5 painting to the offices of Partners for Breast Cancer.    We also had the St James City Photo Club, the Hot Shots who provided commemorative photos for the walkers.    The following musicians continued to provide the high quality of entertainment that everyone has come to expect at Breast Fest:  Brad Rodgers and Cindy Walsh were there during the walk and the Pine Island Trio after the walk.    During the afternoon Skinny Water, Dogfish, Soap Box, I and the Boys, Cindy Walsh and the Shoreline Band, Scrambled, Burnt Out all entertained us.    At the food court were our local food vendors who continue to support us every year with their food selections and generous donations.    The ladies from the Pine Island Community Church were there with their delicious baked goods and hot coffee and their youth group with their popcorn sales.    The Lazy Flamingo who donates all their proceeds back to From our Hearts had a new lighter menu of Seafood Gumbo, Conch Salad and Smoked fish; JD and Gina from the Waterfront gave up their day off to make sure we had our favorite cold drinks.    New to the lineup this year was the Low Key Tiki who also donated back 100% flippin burgers and dogs.    And what Pine Island event would be complete without Jackies Gyros? The Pine Island Community Church Youth Group controlled the traffic and providing activities and prizes for the children all day.    The local businesses donated their services like; Honc Industries who provide our dumpsters,  Island Crab who offered the use of their cooler so we could have cold waters for the walk and Kibbies provided plenty of ice for the day,  Jackies Restaurant and Low Key Tiki sold our raffle tickets;  Sun Trust Bank,  Lovegrove Gallery,  and the Chamber for gave out our walk registration forms.    The walkers raised money through donations; the merchants and individuals provided gift certificates,  services and items that were given away as prizes or raffled to raise funds.    Last but by no means least,  we had all the volunteers; not only those that attend our meetings all year long,  but those who seem to come out of the wood work when Breast Fest time rolls around.    And there are probably more who may have been left out of this letter.    Our events are only made successful by the complete support of all the people mentioned.    Breast Fest is a yearly event that is held the second weekend of March.    Mark your 2011 calendar to join us next year on March 12 to walk, donate, volunteer, or just come out and have a great time.    For more information about our organization, visit our web site at www.fromourheart.org. Sharon Kubik, Secretary, From Our Hearts

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 