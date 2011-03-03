Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 03/03/2011 - 11:46am

Pine Island Breast Cancer Benefit "BREAST FEST 2011"

March 12th, St. James City Civic Center

What started as a jam session behind the Island Hardware Store in St. James City ten years ago has grown into a full festival celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors and those in need of help that cannot afford it. Our theme this year is "Remembering those that have lost the fight...and continuing to help those still in the Battle". Come help us celebrate 10 years of helping people in need in our area.

The 1mile and 5k (3mi) walk begins at 8:30am with registration at 7:30am. Beginning and ending at St. James Civic Center, the walk route winds through the scenic areas of St. James with live music, water, and if needed a ride back to the beginning. Come out and walk just as far as you want! Prizes will be awarded in several categories including team that raises the most in pledges, individual with the most pledges, youngest walker as well as many others.

Following the walk will be live music, food, refreshments, games, raffles, silent auctions, face painting, 50/50s and the "Big Ticket" drawing of food for a year! In need of a mammogram? The Mobile Mammo Coach will be available.

For More information and schedules log on to: http://www.fromourheart.org/Breast_Fest_2011.html