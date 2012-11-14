Bridge Work Continues But May Open November 19th

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 11/14/2012 - 6:02pm

Please be advised that the Matlacha Bridge will be reduced to one lane two-way traffic on Friday (11/16/12) 9 pm to Monday (11/19/12) 6 am.

Work continues on the Matlacha Bridge, if you have been through Matlacha within the last few days you will notice that the new still under Construction Bridge is now in the downward position. It is still in the testing stage officials have reported that the new bridge should be open to traffic on or around November 19th.