The Brothers Van Kirk to Perform for Haiti Benefit

Strange Arrangement performing

March 16, 2014

Olde Fish House Marina

2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

4530 Pine Island Road

NW Matlacha, Florida 33993

Come support the brothers mission to Haiti with a small donation. Your support will show our partners & sponsors that a small donation can help make a positive impact on our world.

Matlacha, Florida Historic district with lots of things to do, so come on out and spend the day in Matlacha (Mat-La-Shay). Matlacha has a lot to offer, fresh seafood, live entertainment, art galleries, kayak rentals, gift shops and so much more. March 16, 2014 2 pm-6 pm you can expect live entertainment by The Brothers Van Kirk "Strange Arrangement", either by the dock outback or at the outside marina stage. Strange Arrangement is know for their upbeat hi energy stage show, improvisation and original tunes. The band is also well recognized for their community contributions and donating time at numerous charity events.

Come out and have a great time and Show the Pine Island Spirit.

See you all on March 16th around 2:00 PM.