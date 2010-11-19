Buchanan's Hard Work and Time Pays Off

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 11/19/2010 - 6:21pm

After many hours on the phone and tons of emails Phil Buchanan has worked out a reasonable schedule for the bridge opening hours. Here is the plan set forth by Paul W. Wingard, P.E., LEED AP, Interim Director; DOT.

This is what DOT plans to do for the bridge opening hours. This schedule will start Dec. 1, 2010. Basically they will man the bridge during USCG hours and then on demand, on the hour only, in between (11 AM, noon, 1 PM and 2 PM), They will also cover the extended hours on the weekend and the day before and after, as follows:

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

8 AM to 10 AM – bridge will open on demand

10 AM to 3 PM – bridge will open, only on the hour, on demand

3 PM to 7 PM – bridge will open on demand

Friday, Saturday & Monday

8 AM to 7 PM – bridge will open on demand (as it was pre-construction)

Sunday

7 AM to 7 PM – bridge will open on demand (as it was pre-construction)

Also, if there is some special event, with multiple vessels, and the bridge needs to open at some time other than on the hour (this is for Tuesday thru Thursday, 10 AM to 3 PM only) we just need to be provided 24 hour notice, which can be done by calling 239-533-8573. This number will be forwarded to one of us at all times, and we will cover whatever the special arrangements need to be.

wingarpw@leegov.com