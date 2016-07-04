Burglaries in the Matlacha Area

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Sat, 03/22/2014 - 11:16am

MATLACHA, FL -

Within the last few weeks five Matlacha businesses have been robbed or broken into. Lee County Sheriff's detectives are searching for two men believed responsible for recent burglaries at Bert's Bar and the Sandy Hook restaurant in Matlacha.

The first brake-in occurred during the late night or early morning hours at the Sandy Hook Restaurant located at 4875 Pine Island Road, Matlacha.

The surveillance videos at Sandy Hook show two unknown suspects moving back and forth behind the business trying enter the building. It was reported that the suspects eventually smashed a window to gain entry. They were apparently scared off since it seemed that nothing was taken.

One suspect was wearing a long sleeved shirt and checkered shorts, while the second suspect was wearing jeans, a short sleeved shirt and dark sneakers. Both suspects appear to be approximately 18-20 years old. They both had their faces covered and were wearing gloves.

The second burglary occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on March 16 at Bert's Bar located at 4271 Pine Island Road, Matlacha. Both suspects made entry and this time were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money. Again, both suspects wore gloves and had their faces covered.

The third burglary occurred sometime during the night or early morning of March 21st at Gulf Coast Kayaks LLC located at 4120 Pine Island Rd, Matlacha, FL. Two Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene around 9:45 AM.

The deputies interviewed Jennifer Jennings, Director of the Chamber and Pat Burman, one of the Chamber Board members at the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce building which is located on the same piece of property as Gulf Coast Kayaks.

The deputies asked both ladies what time they arrived at the Chamber building and Burman, said she arrive first around 9:25 am and opened the building so she could send a fax for a chamber member.

The deputies asked if they had seen anything out of the ordinary. Both replied, no. But Jennings said the building was equipped with a web-cam. So they logged into the web-can and viewed the last 24 hours tapping. Deputies then talked with the property manager and broker with Gulf Access Realty, Susan Burhoe, to retrieve copies of the web-cam. Owner of Gulf Coast Kayak, Bryan StockBridge reported that they got away with two canoes and a number of the paddles and equipment. StockBridge said “they were trying to take some of the kayaks also. They had them off the trailer and racks and had them laying on the ground, ready to load them up, but something must have spooked them”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department will continue their investigation and increase patrols in the area. They do ask all residents, if you see someone you do not know or something strange call the Sheriff’s Department.

If you can identify these suspects or know anything about the three Matlacha burglaries, call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (239) 477-1000. Or, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be made online at www.swflcrimestoppers.org, through the TipSubmit app on any iPhone or by texting CRIMES (274637) Keyword: REWARD.