Calling All Green Thumbs for Chamber Beautification Day.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 04/14/2015 - 3:51pm

The GPICC Beautification Committee will be having a cleanup day at the Welcome Center Saturday April 18th at 8am.

Beautification efforts included landscaping, weeding, light painting, and other external beautification efforts.

Volunteers should wear comfortable clothing and closed-toed shoes. Be aware that your clothes might get dirty due to the nature of the tasks involved. Site Manager Wayne Reed will welcome volunteers and provide an overview of the day. This is also an opportunity for students to receive credit towards volunteer hours for helping out.

Things that may be helpful to bring if you have them are;

chain saw, tree trimmers, weed eater, shovels

All are welcome to join the Beautification Committee. If you can donate a few hours and have a green thumb call Chairmen Wayne Reed at Bubbas Bush Hog & Mowing 283-8045