Calling All Pine Islanders:

Lee County has some 400 trees and shrubs to be planted near the lake at the Galt Preserve, and needs volunteers to help with the work. Here follows is the message I received from Lee County.

The Galt workday is set for 9 am on Saturday September 15. We will meet at the southern borrow pond near the entrance to the mosquito control heliport. We’re asking everyone to bring a shovel or trowel since we don’t have enough to provide. The spoil area is being planted as a Coastal hammock since pines don’t generally fare well in spoil. The trees will have been planted (gumbo limbos, oaks, cabbage palms etc). The volunteers will be helping us plant the shrubs and understory. Again thanks so much for your help!

Cathy Olson

Conservation 20/20 Senior Supervisor

Lee County Parks and Recreation

Conservation 20/20 Program

The Galt Preserve is a real showcase nature preserve visible to anyone visiting St James City. We will be admiring these trees and shrubs for the rest of our lives. It is an honor to be able to help plant them, something we will always remember. Be there if you can you will be glad you did.

Phil Buchanan

St James City, FL 33956

email: coolcherokee@comcast.net