Calling For SW Florida's Best Chefs

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 07/25/2017 - 9:40am

Calling all of Southwest Florida’s best chefs to enter their Winning Clam Chowders in the ClamJam of Southwest Florida Seafood & Music Festival Cook-Off Contest.

Saturday, January 27th, 2018 the event will be highlighting the Best New England Clam Chowder and Sunday, January 28th, 2018 will highlight the Best Manhattan Clam Chowder.

The contest will be judged by event attendees’. “People’s Choice” Prizes will include first, second and third place beautiful wooden wall plaques to proudly display in your restaurant, bragging rights and a cash prize for first place winners.

The competition is ideal for professional chefs who want to showcase their skills and restaurant they own or where they work. Its also a ton of FUN.

The Contest will open to the public around 3:00 PM each day with winners being announced after the contest. Chefs do not have to be present to win; winners will be contacted.

Chefs and Restaurants will be highlighted on banners that will be hung around the tasting area. They will be listed on the events website, on 30,000 + event flyers, marketing and print ads and they will be included in our full color program guides.

Chef’s $50.00 registration fees for paperwork processing and insurance. (Restaurants, caterers and food services are all eligible to enter, must have food service licenses.)

If you are interested in participating in this year’s Clam Chowder Cook-off contest at ClamJam of Southwest Florida Seafood & Music Festival’s please email Pat Burman and provide her with all your contact information. Rules, Regulations and registration forms will be emailed to Chefs.

The event can only accept the first 8 Best Chef’s registered, so don’t delay. Let ClamJam put your chef and restaurant on the map for the Best Clam Chowder in Southwest Florida.

Event is held at the German American Social Club of Cape Coral Florida.
Applications are available for food and craft vendors. Limited spaces available, placement is first in, first placed.

ClamJam of Southwest Florida Seafood & Music Festival
Pat Burman, Chair
P.O. Box 72
Pineland, Florida 33945-0072
239-443-4457 Event Number
239-558-8207 Event Fax (Call First)
Website: www.clamjamswfl.com

