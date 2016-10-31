Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Calusa Heritage Day

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 03/20/2017 - 4:31pm

Randell Research Center
13810 Waterfront Drive, Pineland, Florida
Mar 25th 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Calusa Heritage DayCelebrate Calusa Heritage Day at the Florida Museum of Natural History Randell Research Center in Pineland with activities, presentations, tours, exhibitions and more! Enjoy flint knapping and basket making as well as native plant tours, including the first public tour of the Smith and Low Mounds Trail. There will also be children’s activities along with food and merchandise vendors featuring Calusa-inspired crafts.

Guided tours on the Calusa Heritage Trail will take place every half-hour from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Guided native plant tours will take place 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Speakers include Torben Rick, North American archaeology curator at the National Museum of Natural History, William Marquardt, Florida Museum Southwest Florida archaeology curator, Merald Clark, scientific illustrator and Rachael Kangas, public archaeology coordinator for the southwest region of the Florida Public Archaeology Network. Talks will be presented at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

This event takes place outdoors. Hats, sunscreen and walking shoes are recommended. Bring a refillable water bottle as free water will be available throughout the grounds.

Admission is $5 per person, and free for Randell Research Center members and children ages 11 and younger. For more information, call 239-283-2062.

