Calusa Land Trust Benefit

There will be a benefit for The Calusa Land Trust, Sunday, March 15th, from 2-5 PM.
Entertainment will be provided by the "Hipnauticals," a local, fun, upbeat and entertaining band.
Bring a dish, a drink and a donation and ware your dance shoes!
All proceeds go the Calusa Land Trust to help preserve our wounderful island.
The event will be hosted by Brian &Marsha Harrington, 2498 Carambola Lane, St. James City.
RSVP at Marsha.harring@gmail.com or 615-202-1167
