Calusa Land Trust Benefit

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 03/12/2015 - 10:25am

There will be a benefit for The Calusa Land Trust, Sunday, March 15th, from 2-5 PM.

Entertainment will be provided by the "Hipnauticals," a local, fun, upbeat and entertaining band.

Bring a dish, a drink and a donation and ware your dance shoes!

All proceeds go the Calusa Land Trust to help preserve our wounderful island.

The event will be hosted by Brian &Marsha Harrington, 2498 Carambola Lane, St. James City.

RSVP at Marsha.harring@gmail.com or 615-202-1167