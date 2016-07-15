Car Strikes Woman On Bike Path

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 07/15/2016 - 10:33am

At approximately 7am Friday, a vehicle ran off the road and struck and killed a woman pedestrian on the corner of Marina Rd. and Stringfellow Rd. This location is about 1 mile north of Pine Island Center and diagonally across from the Catholic Church.

BOKEELIA, Fla. Initial reports are that the vehicle rolled over and in the process of losing control careened into and over a 62 woman killing her. FHP identified the victim as Diane Frazee Luther a Bokeelia resident. Report said she was walking with a friend who said he saw a car go airborne and ducked out of the way. The driver of the white Kia, 57 year old Brenda Green was taken to Cape Coral hospital with broken ribs and other minor injuries. A criminal investigation is underway and charges are pending against Green. There was an earlier Highway Patrol report of a hit and run involving the same car and a truck. The witness says that the Kia was driving erratically and backed into and clipped the truck at a high rate of speed then continued north toward Bokeelia. The Fla. Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff's Dept. were on the scene. Pine Island News will update as we receive more information.