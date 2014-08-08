Celebrating 10 Years of H.O.P.E.
Help Us Celebrate 10 Years of H.O.P.E.
Saltwater Smokehouse
10251 Stringfellow Road
St. James City, Florida 33956
Wednesday, August 13th
Start: 08/13/2014 11:00 am
End: 08/13/2014 8:00 pm
Beacon of H.O.P.E. celebrates ten years of providing the community with food, social services counseling, education ^ economic Assistance.
Saltwater Smokehouse is offering all guests a Special $5 Menu in the celebration of Beacon of H.O.P.E. 10 Years of Service.
Food & Drink Socials • Live Music with Jimmy Louis
More Information Call: 282-1188
