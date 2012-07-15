Chamber Ambassador Training Program

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Sun, 07/15/2012 - 11:45am

Volunteering in the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor Center

The Greater Pine Island Chamber and Visitor Center is looking for a few good volunteers for the Visitor Center

4120 Pine Island Road, Suite A

Matlacha, Florida

They will be having a Volunteer Training Programs going on every Tuesday for the month of September.

The first training program will start

September 4th at the Museum of the Islands at 10am.

September 11th we will be in Matlacha.

September 18th in Bokeelia.

September 25th in St James City.

During these training days, we will be visiting the GPICC businesses designated for that day. This training program is recommended for those who would like to volunteer to ensure that all volunteers are knowledge of Matlacha and all of Pine Island businesses.

Volunteers will be willing to commit one morning (3 hours) or afternoon (3 hours) a week to provide directions, recommendations and assistance to the thousands of visitors that come here to the Greater Pine Island area and Visitor Center.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Jennifer Jennings at 239-283-0888 or info@pineislandchamber.org.

Jennifer Jennings

Administrative Assistant

Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce

4120 Pine Island Rd

Matlacha, FL 33993

Phone 239-283-0888

Fax 239-558-5647