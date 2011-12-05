Chamber Business After-Hours at Four Winds Marina

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 05/12/2011 - 3:12pm

The monthly Business After-hours card exchange for the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will take place on

Thursday, May 19th

at Four Winds Marina

located at the north end of Bokeelia.

The evening social begins at 6 PM with a barbecue – burgers, hot dogs, and chicken, with “all the trimmings.”

Music will be provided by Vytas Vybe, a local favorite.

This is a wonderful opportunity to socialize with your fellow chamber members, meet our new members, and get an update on chamber activities. In addition, we will be announcing the winner of the tee shirt art contest for MangoMania! The Chamber received many entries, and the Board made their decision at this month’s board meeting. The artwork for the adult tees will be featured on the MangoMania website and all advertising materials. There will be drawings for several door prizes during the evening, with the highlighted one being a full-day boat rental from Four Winds Marina. If you did not get the opportunity to attend the after-hours last month, you will be able to meet our Mango Queen – Melissa Koferl. Come join your fellow chamber partners, and bring a potential new member with you! For additional information, contact the chamber office at 283-4842. Lisa Benton, Executive Director Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce PO Box 325, Matlacha, FL 33993 239-283-0888, 239-283-4842, fax 239-283-0336 pineislandchamber.org

Support Pine Island - Buy Local; Support our Country - Buy USA