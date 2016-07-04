Chamber Golf Tournament A Swinging Good Time

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 05/20/2016 - 1:08pm

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce kicked off their 1st Annual Golf Tournament on April 30th at 8:30 am. At sunrise 43 golfers assembled at Alden Pines Golf & Country Club for the Golf Tournament sponsored by the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce.

Golf Tournament Chairman and Chamber board member Michael Gibbons and Chamber’s Executive Director, Jennifer Jennings, started organizing and working with Stew Bennett, manager at Alden Pines Golf & Country Club on plans for the tournament. Gibbons thought it would be a good match for the many members of the Chamber and also area residents.

Gibbons said “The Chamber is still recovering from the loss of their building in 2012. So the funds from this year’s tournament will go to the building fund. Next year’s funds will be placed in a scholarship fund.

After registration you could see lines and lines of green carts take off down the golf cart path. It was a bright and breezy day. Teams were in pairs of four, two per cart and it was time for the first tee-off

Stew Bennett from Alden Pine offered a prize for a full year’s membership which included golf cart. Prizes were awarded for the first, fifth and 10th place finishes, along with closest to the pin and closest to the line.

Sharing first place honors in the Chambers first annual golf tournament were Pat Flynn and Joe Griffin and Mickey Devlin, 5th Place winners were Ron Wesorick, J. Farley and Chuck Callander. (photo not available) 10th Place: Mike Dopnowica, Tom Ruscik and DJ Riscik and winner of the Golf Bag was Katie Kay.

In addition, a number of raffle prizes were awarded during the tournament festivities.

Gibbons said “The Chamber is working hard to promote its membership and our beautiful island; we encourage all business owners to join the Chamber of Commerce.

Board member and past president of the Chamber Jim Roach was the bartender for the day. He was making Bloody Mary's with Vodka donated by Tito's Vodka one of the event major sponsors.

Event sponsors included Tito's Vodka, the Olde Fish House Marina, Winn-Dixie and LCEC.

The Chamber would like to thank all of the hole sponsors: El Pollo Rico Restaurant, Olde Fish House Marina, Adams & Brinson Attorneys at Law, Pine Island Tax & Accounting Company, Modern Woodman Fraternal Financial, Matlacha Cottages, Truly, Engineering & Design Consultants, Inc., JMC, Jim Roach Affordable Healthcare and Ad&PrintCraft for the design and printing of the event posters and sponsor signs.

Chambers member Jay Johnson owner of Bubba’s Roadhouse and Saloon prepared a great lunch of BBQ Chicken, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans and Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Special thanks to all who volunteered at this event. With your help and dedication the Chambers 1st Golf Tournament went off without a hitch and was successful.

For additional information about the chamber and its activities, call 239-283-0888.