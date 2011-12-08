Chamber Looking for Property on Pine Island to Hold MangoMania

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 08/12/2011 - 12:12pm

(The following is a Letter to the media from the Greater Pine Island Chamber President)

The 15th annual 2011 MangoMania was a success. Although the weather was hot we were fortunate – no rain! We do not have all the financial numbers tabulated yet but we know we will have a positive cash result.

MangoMania is the Chamber’s only fund raiser every year and requires the effort and time of many. Queen Melissa Jo Koferl, MangoMania coordinator Jennifer Jennings and Executive Director Lisa Benton as well as the entire Board of Directors devoted countless hours toward the success of this year’s event. I would also like to thank all the volunteers for their time and effort.

They made a great contribution to the Greater Pine Island Chamber and to the success of MangoMania. The Chamber appreciates and thanks all of the sponsors of the event:

Caloosa Tent & Rental, Breeze Newspapers, Suncoast Beverage Sales, Royal Tee Golf Club, Honc Industries, Extermicare Pest Control, April’s Island Salon, Around The Clock Fitness, Coastal Gigs, LCEC, The News-Press, Sun Sports Cycle & Watercraft, Inc. Ad&PrintCraft of SW FL, Anglers Inn, Bob & Annies’s Boat Yard, Inc., Island Floors, Knoll’s Court Motel, Little Lilly’s Island Deli, Low Key Tiki, Monroe Canal Marina, Paradise Gardens, Pine Island Realty, Terri James, Two Fish Inn, Two Fish Vacation Rental, Waterfront Restaurant, and York Road Marina.

The Chamber is very dependent on the revenues generated from MangoMania to fund the day to day operations of the Chamber whose major objective is to promote your business. Thanks again to all of you who helped.

As soon as we confirm the dates for MangoMania 2012, we will pass that information on to our businesses so you can mark your calendars.

The Board of Directors is very interested in returning MangoMania to Pine Island. Please contact the Chamber office if you are aware of a site that may be appropriate to hold MangoMania in the future.

Jay Johnson

President, Board of Directors

Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce

Melissa Koferl (the Mango Queen) was appointed as chairwoman to try and bring Mango Mania back to Pine Island. Melissa said “We are looking at lots of acreage on the island, but need input from the people of the island. We would like to see if anyone has the space to hold such an event? And to see if anyone has any ideas that would help us achieve this goal”.