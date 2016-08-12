Chamber's Annual Christmas Party

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 12/08/2016 - 8:50am

It's the Holiday Season. Come one, Come All! Bring your holiday cheer, and a healthy appetite. We will be Having our GPICC Christmas Party this year at the Elks Lodge.

Mr & Mrs. Claus will be there along with live entertainment for that evening.

We ask that the members bring a covered dish to share if you plan on attending the party.

Please RSVP to Jennifer at info@pineislandchamber.org or at 283-0888 with what you will be bringing as your covered dish.

December 8th

GPICC Holiday Party

at the Elks Club

6-8PM