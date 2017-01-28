ClamJam of Southwest Florida Seafood and Music Festival 2017 Dates are Set

Start: 01/28/2017 10:00 am

End: 01/29/2017 5:00 pm

Two full days of Fun, Arts & Craft Vendors, Fresh Local Clams &Seafood and other Great Foods, Two full days of Live Music, Games and Rides and Contests.

The Annual Event will be held on Saturday, January 28th, and Sunday, January 29th.

This is a family event with Kids Games and Rides, Two full days of Live Music & Contests, Arts and Craft vendors as well as some of Pine Island’s Best Fresh Clams & Seafood right off the boats of our local fishermen. Specially Created dishes with Top Neck, Middle Neck, Little Neck, Steamers & Venus Clams Eat them at the event or buy them by the dozen or pound on ice and take them home for later. Other great foods available for those who can't eat seafood, Hamburgers, Hot dogs, Pulled Pork, BBQ Goat Meat, BBQ Chicken & Ribs, and maybe Pizza etc. . . . .

Island Information, Fishing and Clamming information and seminars.

Check back for band Bio and Schedules.

Online Tickets Coming Soon .... Tell your family and friends Its going to be a blast .......

For More information email: chair@ClamJamSWFL.com

Website: www.ClamJamSWFL.com

Vendors Spots Available act now spots will go fast, Placement is first come first placed.

Date: Saturday January 28, 2017

Time: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Date: Sunday, January 29, 2017

Time 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Venue: ClamJam of SW Florida Food & Music Festival

Location: German American Social Club

Address: 2101 Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, Florida 33991