ClamJam of Southwest Florida Seafood & Music Festival to be Held Jan. 28- 29, 2017

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 12/14/2016 - 10:22am

Two-day Event Packed with Live Music, Entertainment, Great Food and Vendors.

Cape Coral, Fla. – Radikal Productions will host the Annual ClamJam of Southwest Florida Seafood & Music Festival on Saturday, Jan. 28th from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event will take place at The German American Social Club (2101 Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, Florida 33991) Tickets are eight dollars at the gate and seven if purchased in advance, www.ClamJamSWFL.com click on tickets, children 12-and-under are free, free onsite parking. No Coolers, No Pets. Rain or Shine Event. Event planners expect over 7,000 to attend.

ClamJam of Southwest Florida Seafood & Music Festival will feature over 85+ craft vendors and 5-6 food vendors with Fresh Local Seafood. . . right-off-the-boats of our fishermen. Locally harvested clams and shellfish, and other seafood dishes being offered also others great foods are being offered for those who can’t or don’t eat seafood.

Professionally made Clam Chowders, Specially Created dishes with local Clams . . . Eat them at the event or buy them by the dozen or pound and take it home. Mobile Seafood from Olde Fish House in Matlacha. Mobile Raw Bar, Oysters on the 1/2 Shell, Tuna Poke, Tataki, Sushi Rolls, Fish Tacos. Crab Bisque, Baked Brie Bombs, Blackened Wild Alaskan Salmon, Fish & Chips, Corona Beer Battered Cod, Crab Cakes, Lobster Cakes made from Florida Crab and Lobster, Conch Ceviche’, Salmon Poke, Smoked Fish. Other great foods available Original Latin dishes, such as Shrimp Empanadas, Stuff Arepas, Shrimp Salad, Alcapurrias. American dishes, such as Hamburgers, Hot dogs and Jonesz’s Famous BBQ is Back by demand - Pulled Pork, BBQ Chicken & Ribs, etc.

Live entertainment throughout the two-day event with Bluegrass Central, The 24 Carat, Brotherly Love Three, Jason Bonham & Chasing Dallas & more. Fishing and boating seminars by Captain Terry Fisher from Fish Face Charters. ClamJam is family-friendly event with children’s activities including rock climbing, face painting, bounce houses and rides, ride the train throughout the park.

Arts and Craft vendors will be showcasing homemade aluminum sculptures of marine wildlife, Homemade Cheeseboards, Cedar Benches, Wine and Beer Caddy’s and Beautiful pieces of driftwood and reclaimed woods, Caribbean Cooking Magic, Spices from Pine Island, wall hangings Crustacean Taxidermy, Home Décor, Bug Jewelry and Tens machines, Jewelry cleaners, Resort Wear, Dresses, Nautical Fashions, Beach Bags, flip flops, totes, tank tops, Cigars, health products, Famous 14kt & fine Silver Fossil Shark Tooth Jewelry, Jewelry, Earrings, Wind chimes, Bracelets, Jellyfish in Acrylic Globes, Blown Glass Jellyfish Pendants, sea globes, homemade hammocks, fine art, the Garlic Man is back, CW Fudge Factory’s flavored popcorn, candies and homemade fudge, natural soaps, pet goodies and toys and other great vendors signing up daily.

We would like to thank our sponsor partners: Honc Industries • Budweiser Beverages • Olde Fish House Restaurant • Hole In One Golf Carts • Breeze Corporation • Pine Island Eagle • Lightning Wireless Solutions • German American Social Club • 93X • 96.9 Wink • 94.5 the Arrow • Cove Systems, Inc. • Cove Farms • PineIslandNews.com • Allied Portables • Ad&PrintCraft Printing & Marketing . . . .

We are proud to announce that ClamJam of Southwest Florida Seafood & Music Festival will be partnering with The Pine Island Community Church – Haiti Recovery Team. They will be the event’s official water and soda resource. Pine Island Lions Club, Randell Research Center will be educating the public on the Calusa India History and also Selling Books, T-shirts, Paintings, Masks and maps. GST’s Sun State Greyhound Adoption Organization, will education the public on how important the adoption program is and how it works. Others non-profits are being added. If you have a non-profit and would like to partner with Pat and her team at this year’s ClamJam of Southwest Florida Seafood & Music Festival give them a call or email at Chair@ClamJamSWFL.com

Discount Tickets online at http//www.ClamJamSWFL.com

Get your application now and join the fun! Call Pat Burman at ClamJam 239-443-4457 or email at Chair@ClamJamSWFL.com she will be happy to help you. For more information: www.ClamJamSWFL.com