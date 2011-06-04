Come and Meet Trey Radel and the Tea Party

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 04/06/2011 - 4:57pm

Join Trey Radel at the Tea Party Saturday, April 9, 11:30 AM in Centennial Park, downtown Fort Myers!

The Lee County Tea Party is just 3 days away. What a day it will be!

While it is being called a Tea Party, it is really a chance for Pine Island and Lee County concerned citizens to come together to learn about what’s not working in our country today, and learn what can do about it. Even if you don’t agree with everything they are about, you can still benefit from what the lineup of speakers has to say.

It’s also about everybody having fun -- listening to music, eating some good food and seeing some great entertainment. You will probably even meet new friends!

Perhaps most important, however, is the need for huge turnouts at Tea Parties which are being held all over our country this month. We cannot let those who wish to remake America think they don’t have fierce opposition to their plans. If you are coming, please make sure another ten people come! Let’s get out our message. We Ain’t Goin’ Away!