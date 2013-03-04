Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Come Join Us at the 15th Annual Bobby Holloway Fishing Tournament

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 04/03/2013 - 3:43pm
Bobby Holloway Jr.

15th Annual Bobby Holloway Annual Tournament now at Pineland Marina!
Saturday April 6th, 2013

One of Pine Island’s finest young men, Bobby Holloway Jr., lost his life in a hunting accident in 1997 at the age of eleven. Like many youngsters, Bobby loved sports and the outdoors...

Tournament will be held at Pineland Marina
13921Waterfront Drive Pineland 239.283.3593

Captains’ Meeting
Food & Drink & Fun - 7:00 PM - Friday April 5th
at Monroe Canal Marina
3105 Stringfellow Road St. James City, FL 33956 (239) 282-8600

Entry Fee: $300.00 per 4 anglers $50.00 each additional angler
**Additional Dinner tickets are $8.00 each
After March 29th fee will be $350
LIMITED ENTRIES!!!

1st Place $1250 ? 2nd Place $750
3rd Place $500 ? 4th Place $350 ? 5th Place wins Free Entry in next years tournament!

One of Pine Island’s finest young men, Bobby Holloway Jr., lost his life in a hunting accident in 1997 at the age of eleven.

Like many youngsters, Bobby loved sports and the outdoors, especially boating and fishing. Also, he was a very thoughtful and considerate boy, always showing a genuine concern for the welfare of his friends and teammates. To remember Bob through a fishing tournament fundraiser that would benefit the local youth seemed a natural.

Largely through the efforts of Bobby’s mother, Ernestine Holloway Squires, and family friend Joe Marzella, the first Bobby Holloway Jr. Memorial Tournament was held in March 1997 at Pineland Marina. The response from local businesses,
fishermen, and benefactors in the community was overwhelming. The thousands raised then inspired continuing efforts to help the children of Pine Island in the future.

This annual tournament is now a tremendously popular Spring event, drawing sponsorship and participants from throughout the area, and greatly increasing fund-raising. The Bobby Fund is now able to provide enrichment for virtually every local youth activity in education, sports, the arts, and more- from learning to swim to earning a college degree.
Mail registration with check to:
“Bobby Holloway Memorial Fund”
PO Box 712
St. James City, FL 33956

Or Fax registration to (239) 283.9797
And follow with a check
For more Information call:
Ernestine (239) 281.8225
Ralph (239) 283.2918
Chris (239) 344.6159

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 27238 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 