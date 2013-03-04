Come Join Us at the 15th Annual Bobby Holloway Fishing Tournament

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 04/03/2013 - 3:43pm

15th Annual Bobby Holloway Annual Tournament now at Pineland Marina!

Saturday April 6th, 2013

One of Pine Island’s finest young men, Bobby Holloway Jr., lost his life in a hunting accident in 1997 at the age of eleven. Like many youngsters, Bobby loved sports and the outdoors...

Tournament will be held at Pineland Marina

13921Waterfront Drive Pineland 239.283.3593

Captains’ Meeting

Food & Drink & Fun - 7:00 PM - Friday April 5th

at Monroe Canal Marina

3105 Stringfellow Road St. James City, FL 33956 (239) 282-8600

Entry Fee: $300.00 per 4 anglers $50.00 each additional angler

**Additional Dinner tickets are $8.00 each

After March 29th fee will be $350

LIMITED ENTRIES!!!

1st Place $1250 ? 2nd Place $750

3rd Place $500 ? 4th Place $350 ? 5th Place wins Free Entry in next years tournament!

One of Pine Island’s finest young men, Bobby Holloway Jr., lost his life in a hunting accident in 1997 at the age of eleven.

Like many youngsters, Bobby loved sports and the outdoors, especially boating and fishing. Also, he was a very thoughtful and considerate boy, always showing a genuine concern for the welfare of his friends and teammates. To remember Bob through a fishing tournament fundraiser that would benefit the local youth seemed a natural.

Largely through the efforts of Bobby’s mother, Ernestine Holloway Squires, and family friend Joe Marzella, the first Bobby Holloway Jr. Memorial Tournament was held in March 1997 at Pineland Marina. The response from local businesses,

fishermen, and benefactors in the community was overwhelming. The thousands raised then inspired continuing efforts to help the children of Pine Island in the future.

This annual tournament is now a tremendously popular Spring event, drawing sponsorship and participants from throughout the area, and greatly increasing fund-raising. The Bobby Fund is now able to provide enrichment for virtually every local youth activity in education, sports, the arts, and more- from learning to swim to earning a college degree.

Mail registration with check to:

“Bobby Holloway Memorial Fund”

PO Box 712

St. James City, FL 33956

Or Fax registration to (239) 283.9797

And follow with a check

For more Information call:

Ernestine (239) 281.8225

Ralph (239) 283.2918

Chris (239) 344.6159