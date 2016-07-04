Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Commissioners Approve Gulf Cart Use on Pine Island Roads

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 04/23/2013 - 6:24pm
philbuchanan.jpg

The County Commissioners this morning approved the proposed Pine Island golf cart ordinance by a 4 to 1 vote (with only Commissioner Mann voting no).

The ordinance authorizes the use of golf carts on county owned and maintained streets on Pine Island in the villages of St James City, Pineland, and Bokeelia, as well as all of the side streets off Stringfellow Road. Golf carts are not authorized on streets in Matlacha, or on Pine Island Road (east of Stringfellow) or on Stringfellow Road (between Jug Creek Bridge and St Jude Blvd). Golf carts are also not allowed on the Bike Path or on any street after sunset. A Florida drivers license is required and the usual rules of the road fully apply. See the attachment for a full text of the ordinance.

I expect the next stage to include an educational period in which the Sheriff's Department will issue either warning tickets or violation notices to persons operating golf carts on the Bike Path, to persons without a drivers license, and of course to persons driving drunk or possessing alcohol. They may also issue warnings or tickets to persons failing to signal their turns or otherwise operating in an unsafe manner. Adjustments in practices as well as discretion and patience will be required of both golf cart and larger vehicle drivers for the changes provided by this ordinance to work.

The Lee County Department of Transportation will post signs alerting the public as to where golf carts are and are not allowed. In future development orders, re-zonings, and land and highway planning, the Greater Pine Island Civic Association and Lee County Planning Staff will take both bicycle and golf cart access into consideration on all permitting and planning actions, with the goal of providing alternative and safe means of personal transportation throughout as much of the Island as possible.

Our thanks to the County Commissioners, as well as the Lee DOT and County Attorney Staffs and Lee County Sheriff Captain Richard Dobson, for all their work on this ordinance over the past 15 months.

Phil Buchanan
email: coolcherokee@comcast.net

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 27081 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 