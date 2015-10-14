Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Community Meeting Set For Pine Island Plan

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 10/14/2015 - 1:39pm

Lee County District 1 Commissioner John Manning and county staff invite Pine Island residents and stakeholders to attend a public meeting Wednesday, Oct. 14, for a presentation of the preliminary draft of the Pine Island Lee Plan Amendments.

At the direction of the Board of County Commissioners, amendments to the Lee Plan and Land Development Code have been drafted that may limit potential liability from current and anticipated land use and property rights cases brought by Pine Island landowners while also preserving the unique coastal rural character of the Pine Island community.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Fishers of Men Lutheran Church,10360 Stringfellow Road, St. James City. After a short staff presentation, the public is invited to ask questions and offer input on the proposed amendments. In addition to staff, the county's consultants from the fields of traffic engineering, planning, hurricane evacuation and legal will be present.

To view the preliminary draft document, visit www.leegov.com/dcd/GPIPlanUpdate. Also available at the website are an overview of the plan, explanation of the process and replies to frequently asked questions. Additional questions can be directed to piplanupdate@leegov.com.

What's next:

In late October or early November, the final preliminary draft amendments will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners at a public meeting for authorization to proceed with the proposed amendments through the public hearing process.

If commissioners provide authorization, a formal Lee Plan Amendment case will be created and the Plan Amendments will proceed through the public hearing process, most likely in the 2016.

The Lee Plan amendment process includes (at a minimum) one public hearing before the Lee County Local Planning Agency, one public transmittal hearing before commissioners, and a final public adoption hearing before commissioners.

The Land Development Code Amendments will be presented at public hearings to the Lee County Executive Regulatory Oversight Committee, the Land Development Code Advisory Committee, the Local Planning Agency, and two public hearings before the Board.

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 