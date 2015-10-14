Community Meeting Set For Pine Island Plan

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 10/14/2015 - 1:39pm

Lee County District 1 Commissioner John Manning and county staff invite Pine Island residents and stakeholders to attend a public meeting Wednesday, Oct. 14, for a presentation of the preliminary draft of the Pine Island Lee Plan Amendments.

At the direction of the Board of County Commissioners, amendments to the Lee Plan and Land Development Code have been drafted that may limit potential liability from current and anticipated land use and property rights cases brought by Pine Island landowners while also preserving the unique coastal rural character of the Pine Island community.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Fishers of Men Lutheran Church,10360 Stringfellow Road, St. James City. After a short staff presentation, the public is invited to ask questions and offer input on the proposed amendments. In addition to staff, the county's consultants from the fields of traffic engineering, planning, hurricane evacuation and legal will be present.

To view the preliminary draft document, visit www.leegov.com/dcd/GPIPlanUpdate. Also available at the website are an overview of the plan, explanation of the process and replies to frequently asked questions. Additional questions can be directed to piplanupdate@leegov.com.

What's next:

In late October or early November, the final preliminary draft amendments will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners at a public meeting for authorization to proceed with the proposed amendments through the public hearing process.

If commissioners provide authorization, a formal Lee Plan Amendment case will be created and the Plan Amendments will proceed through the public hearing process, most likely in the 2016.

The Lee Plan amendment process includes (at a minimum) one public hearing before the Lee County Local Planning Agency, one public transmittal hearing before commissioners, and a final public adoption hearing before commissioners.

The Land Development Code Amendments will be presented at public hearings to the Lee County Executive Regulatory Oversight Committee, the Land Development Code Advisory Committee, the Local Planning Agency, and two public hearings before the Board.