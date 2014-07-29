Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 07/22/2014 - 4:05pm

Mark Your Calendars

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce along with Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast invites you to join us as we share the conceptual plan for Pine Island Preserve. Conservation Foundation wants to ensure a preserve that is well used liked and supported by the Pine Island community. Please come hear about our progress, view the conceptual plan and give your feedback.

Residents of Matlacha and Pine Island are encouraged to attend.

July 29, 2014 at 5:30pm

The Elks Lodge

5630 Pine Island Road, Bokeelia FL.

Jennifer Jennings

Executive Director

Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce

4120 Pine Island Rd

Matlacha, FL 33993

Phone: 239-283-0888

www.PineIslandChamber.org