The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce along with Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast invites you to join us as we share the conceptual plan for Pine Island Preserve. Conservation Foundation wants to ensure a preserve that is well used liked and supported by the Pine Island community. Please come hear about our progress, view the conceptual plan and give your feedback.
Residents of Matlacha and Pine Island are encouraged to attend.
July 29, 2014 at 5:30pm
The Elks Lodge
5630 Pine Island Road, Bokeelia FL.
Jennifer Jennings
Executive Director
Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce
4120 Pine Island Rd
Matlacha, FL 33993
Phone: 239-283-0888
www.PineIslandChamber.org
