  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

The County Rewrites The Pine Island Land Plan

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 12/04/2015 - 3:42pm

All Pine Islanders are reminded of the Pine Island Planning Committee meeting tomorrow night, at 7 p.m. at the Fishers of Men Lutheran Church. It's an important meeting and please try to attend.

We have a problem with the county not accepting input from our Committee. The below emails are long and boring, but tell the tale.To all Pine Islanders:

The County’s rewrite of the Pine Island Land is coming up for a vote and the county staff has still not accepted our required changes. To get these changes, we need Pine Islanders to attend the following meetings and make your voices heard.

The Pine Island Land Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday 12/9/15 at 7 p.m. at the Fishers of Men Lutheran Church. At that meeting, we will discuss and make official our required changes to the Pine Island Land Plan and the implementing Land Development Code. We will also hear reports from any subcommittee that wishes to do so and discuss and approve the new Pine Island Flag.

The meeting of the Local Planning Agency on Monday 12/14/19 at 8:30 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the County Courthouse. The LPA will advise the County Commissioners as to whether to accept the rewrite and with what changes. The vote will probably be 4 to 3 either for or against our proposed changes (something we will thoroughly discuss and prepare for at the 12/9/15 meeting).

We will of course also have to attend the county commissioner meetings when they vote for or against the rewrite (and with what changes). Expect four meetings starting on 6 January and extending until at least March.

The county staff and contractors did a good job of the rewrite, but they eliminated the open space requirements—which is a critical element of the Pine Island Plan. We have to get those provisions restored, and islander attendance at the above meetings is the only way that is going to occur.

Phil Buchanan
email: coolcherokee@comcast.net

Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 