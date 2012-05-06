CREATIVE COAST CONCERT Features Bluegrass with an Attitude

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 06/05/2012 - 11:14am

"Bluegrass with an Attitude" starring the host/songwriter Kip Lawrence along with his buddies Pat

McCune on guitar, Tommy McCune on bass. Featuring from South Boston, Virginia....Marc Bolen who just might be one of the best banjo players in the world and has performed with many of the great bluegrass bands in America.

Don't forget our soon to be world famous Seafood Raffle where you can win fresh seafood, straight from the Gulf to feed your family.

Friday June 8th 6:00 pm

Olde Fish House Marina

4530 Pine Island Rd Matlacha



Second show on

Sunday June 10th at 2:00 pm

BLUEGRASS AND BBQ....

The Olde Fish House Marina

brings back the boys from "Bluegrass with an Attitude" for an afternoon concert along with Smokin' Earls delectable BBQ'ed ribs and chicken.