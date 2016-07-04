The Crowning of Royalty on Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 05/21/2012 - 12:19pm

On Thursday, May 17, 2012 the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and its members crowned Cassy Skau 2012 MangoMania Queen. The Chamber received two other nominations for this year’s Queen, Amy Hashman and Ernestine Squires, all who live on Pine Island.

After interviews of the candidates, Cassy Skau, a clerk at the Gulf District of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, got the majority of the Board's votes. Cassy was nominated by Gulf District Captain Richard Dobson, from the Pineland Marina area.

Cassy Skau has been a resident of the Pine Island area since 2001. She and her husband Paul will have been married for twenty years this December and they have three children; Jordan, seventeen; Kyle, fourteen and Morgan, ten.

Cassy is a graduate of Cape Coral High School, and has an AA Degree in Paralegalism. She has been an employee of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for fifteen years and has the great joy of working on Pine Island for the last four of those years at the Gulf District Substation located at the Pineland Marina station.

(In Photo Queen Cassy & King Richard)

Cassy takes her family and job very seriously and in that regard volunteers her time helping in many activities with her children and Island Organizations in an effort to make our community a better place and show her children ways to help out.

Both her husband and Cassy have spent many years involved with the Boy Scouts of American and she is also a Merit Badge Counselor where she has done merit badges work for the scouts on the Island.

She has coordinated numerous times with the principal at the elementary school in setting up Sheriff Deputies to assist at the many events held at the school such as field day and the Spring-fest.

(Michelle Bandy from Trailer Park Barbie and Tennessee Griz Band)

She was also asked by the Matlacha Parks and Rec., to assist with a Law Enforcement Day at their summer program and had a very successful day showing the kids the many units that make up our Sheriff’s Office.

Cassy assisted with the Sheriff’s Office at last year’s MangoMania coordinating the Voice members at the event and spent the day at Taste of Pine Island demonstrating and giving tours of one of the Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit boats.

Cassy enjoys living and working on Pine Island and she feels blessed to live in an area that takes care of its residence.

As Mango Queen, Cassy will be responsible for many guest appearances including the two day event MangoMania, July 21-22 at the German American Club in Cape Coral. She will also be recognized at the meeting of the Lee County Commissioners on June 19th and the Pine Island 4th of July Parade, which starts at 10:00 AM at the Winn Dixie shopping center and travels north on Stringfellow to the Elks Lodge.

Cassy is a resident of Pine Island and will serve as Mango Queen until 2013. This makes Cassy the 14th MangoMania Queen to be crowned. The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and its business members are honored to add her name to the long list of Royalty along with the first Queen in 1999 Susan Corry, 2000 Nancy Goodwin, 2001 Heidi Talbott, 2002 Nicole Ashmore, 2003 Jennifer Jennings, 2004 Kim Foures, 2005 Betsy Clayton, 2006 Theresa Roach, 2007 Tonya Player, 2008 Lynn Berreitter, 2009 Robin Lilly, 2010 Carie Call, 2011 Melissa Jo (Goodwin) Koferi. You are all invited to come an meet Cassy at MangoMania on July, 21-22, 2012. Chamber Administrative Assistant Jennifer Jennings said “We had so many great drawings and paintings this year from the students at Pine Island Elementary School, it was real hard to select just one.This years event was co-sponsored by Jay Johnson, Broker at Coastal Realty SW FL located at Pine Island Center. Jay had a great selection of food and drink for all who attended this years event and also live music from the band Trailer Park Barbie and Tennessee Griz.

Also presented at the Crowning of the 2012 MangoMania Queen was the artwork for the Kids and adults T-shirts.

(In Photo is Richard Smith and Lou Demek)

The artist winners for this year are adult artist; Kristine (Birdi) Smock and Children's artist; Ashley McGraw.

(In Photo Lou Demek, Jennifer Jennings & Ashley McGraw)

Chamber Administrative Assistant Jennifer Jennings said “We had so many great drawings and paintings this year from the students at Pine Island Elementary School, it was real hard to select just one. We would like to thank all the kids who participated in this year’s contest.

If you have any questions email the Chamber at info@PineIslandChamber.org or Call Jennifer Jennings, at 239-283-0888

Check Facebook site for more photo's of event

https://www.facebook.com/PineIslandNews