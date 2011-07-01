Damage to Matlacha Bridge

3:30pm Friday, 1-07-2011 - Traffic was backed up to at least Chiquita Blvd. in Cape Coral going west on Pine Island Road. A large beam was dropped onto the main structure of the Matlacha draw bridge. The concrete beam was being lifted by crane from of a flatbed tractor-trailer for use as one of the bridge pilings when it broke in half falling onto and damaging both the truck and the bridge. Cars waiting to travel west to Pine Island had to wait a couple of hours before traffic could pass over the bridge. The severity of damage to the bridge has not yet been determined, but does not seem to be serious after removal of the beam pieces.
- Login to post comments
- 27178 reads