Dancers Share, Share, Share Their Booty for MangoMania!

Is it hot out or is it just them? Setting MangoMania on fire, the Hot Flashz, a troupe of women all over age 45, hit the stage with maracas, song, and dance to entertain the crowd. This year, Mango Queen Jonna Bouchard joins the dance team as their celebrity guest dancer. MangoMania 2015, a tropical fruit fair is held at the German American Social Club, 2101 Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, FL. The energized performance is Saturday, July 18, at 2:00 p.m. You get to dance too! The Mangorena with the Hot Flashz at this year's MangoMania.

Interested in becoming a member of the Hot Flashz cast, call Marjean at 239-482-6252 for more information.

It's All About The Mango

MangoMania is a summer festival and celebration of Pine Island's Mangoes and other tropical fruits. It is a festive, informal and incredibly fun family event.

Saturday, July 18th and Sunday, July 19th at:

German-American Social Club

2101 Pine Island Road

Cape Coral, FL 33910

Adults $6.00

Advanced Purchase $5.00

Children under 10 are FREE

For more information go to: www.mangomaniafl.com.