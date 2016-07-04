Daniel Proctor Is Arrested

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 08/30/2011 - 2:14pm

The ex-husband of a missing Cape Coral school teacher was arrested early Monday morning in Okeechobee, Florida, according to multiple unnamed law enforcement sources.

Daniel Proctor, 44, was picked up by law enforcement agents at the Best Western hotel around 3:45 a.m., the sources said.

According to a clerk at the hotel, Proctor was sleeping in his vehicle when officers took him into custody. He is being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.

Richard O. Dobson, Sr., Captain of the Gulf District - The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance regarding a Lee County school teacher who hasn't been seen or heard from since mid to late July. Amy Patterson, 41, is a teacher at Mariner Middle School in Cape Coral but didn't report for work when classes began July 25th. Patterson's last known address is 16005 Bowline Street in Bokeelia. Detectives are very interested in speaking to Patterson's boyfriend, Daniel Proctor, 44. The above photo is of Amy Patterson and Daniel Proctor If you know anything concerning the whereabouts of Amy Patterson and/or Daniel Proctor, please call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (239) 477-1000. Or, to remain anonymous, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.