Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

DCDLC Determines Woodstock Airport to be an Airport

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 11/10/2017 - 6:41pm

The Department of Community Development for Lee County (DCDLC) has determined that changing the zoning to CF for that site is not necessary for the District to purchase and utilize the airport.

Therefore, the LCMCD has decided to purchase the airport without the pursuit of a zoning change.

(Full text of the News Release)

“The Lee County Mosquito Control District (LCMCD) has explored the purchase of the Woodstock Airport on Pine Island from a private citizen, pending the rezoning of the property from Agricultural (AG-2) to Community Facilities (CF) use. A Hearing Examiner Meeting was held regarding this proposal on Thursday, October 19th, 2017, with a number of Pine Island residents in attendance. There were concerns expressed over the possibility of various future uses of the site under the proposed zoning change. The LCMCD has listened to those concerns. The Department of Community Development for Lee County has determined that changing the zoning to CF for that site is not necessary for the District to purchase and utilize the airport. Therefore, the LCMCD has decided to purchase the airport without the pursuit of a zoning change. The District will continue to provide the high level of service that the citizens of Pine Island and the neighboring communities expect and deserve.”

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 