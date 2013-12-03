Death of 70 Year Old George William McAfee Is Due To Accidental Drowning

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/12/2013 - 11:38am

March 10, 2013.

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call Sunday morning around 12:08 a.m. about a missing person. The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Bracci Drive, St. James City, Florida.

It was later reported that the body of 70 year old, George William McAfee, of Pine Island, was found floating under a dock near Sea Holly Lane.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported there was no foul play suspected and the Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.