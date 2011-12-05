Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

DEP Denial of the Pretended Application of Cape Coral for a Permit to Reconstruct the Ceitus Boat Lift.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 05/12/2011 - 3:08pm

Attached to this email is the Notice of Denial of Department File No.: 36-0295854-002, for the construction of the “North Spreader Temporary Diversion”, the replacement for the removed Ceitus boat lift and barrier, consisting of: (1) 200 linear feet of steel sheet piling with concrete cap crossing the North Spreader Waterway, east to west; (2) 300 linear feet of steel sheet piling extending north along the west side of the spreader waterway; (3) a cut-off wall and riprap extending west approximately 50 linear feet into the Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park; (4) approximately 50 linear feet of steel sheet piling with concrete cap and riprap installed on the eastern side of the sheet piling, running north to south, adjacent to the City property; and, (5) additional support facilities installed on the uplands.

Pursuant to Consent Order 06-2345-DF, the City of Cape Coral is required to submit a modified design within 90 days of receipt of this Notice addressing all of the reasons identified by the Department for why the original design was not acceptable. The Department has identified possible changes to the project design that may enable the Department to grant a permit under Section IV of the Notice of Denial.

If you have any questions regarding this matter, please feel free to contact Megan Mills by phone at (239) 344-5670, or by email at Megan.Mills@dep.state.fl.us .

Jeannie R Gerhart, Administrative Assistant
FLorida Department of Environmental Protection
PO Box 2549
2295 Victoria Ave, Suite 364
Fort Myers, FL 33902
Direct line: 239-344-5645
Main office: 239-344-5600
Intra-agency: 8-5645
Jeannie.Gerhart@dep.state.fl.us

Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 