The attorney for the proposed Calusa Cay shopping center (across from the Bank of America and now planned to include a Publix) will ask the County Commissioners on 13 June to amend the Pine Island Plan to allow the destruction of mangroves to build this and similar commercial facilities on Pine Island.
There is absolutely no need to destroy mangroves to build commercial facilities on Pine Island--we already have several hundred acres of commercially zoned uplands standing vacant or being used for agriculture. This proposal has been unanimously opposed by nearly everyone, including the GPICA membership, the county staff
(see their report at http://www3.leegov.com/dcd/PlanAmendments/PA2010-2011/CPA201006.pdf),
and the Local Planning Agency. I will appear before the country commissioners and repeat the GPICA's longstanding and strong objections to this proposal. I think all five county commissioners will support us.
Phil Buchanan
email: coolcherokee@comcast.net
