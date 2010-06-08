Dog Mauls and Kills Family Pet in Pineland

Submitted by Publisher on Fri, 08/06/2010 - 11:06am

The Pine Island News lost a member of the family August 6th, 2010. Although lost isn’t really quite accurate.

He was a member of the family for nearly 20 years and was only a couple of years older. He survived abuse before he came to live with us and he survived Hurricane Charley. He would say “hello” first thing in the morning. When he would see the car down the road coming back home he would holler and laugh with delight. He would say “bye, bye” at night. He would greet the delivery people and freak them out. He would have long conversations with himself when nobody was around. He pretended to have a bad cough and many people would hear raucous laughter thinking they must have missed the joke.

A week of everyone else calling out for the cat after the cat sneaked out the door in the middle of Hurricane Ivan hadn’t brought “kitty” home. The cat returned after hearing HIS voice.

Our beautiful pet macaw “Picky” was ripped out of his cage and mauled to death by a neighbor’s husky. He died in our arms and we are grateful for that. This was one of two large dogs the man had in a small house on a small lot. He let them run free this day. It happened in the blink of an eye. He apologized. Dogs, cats, bears, alligators, rattlesnakes will do what they are programmed to do.

All kinds of things come to mind about the situation, animal rights, people rights, property rights. Too many people dumber than their animals, who must have bad dogs in order to somehow complete themselves, have no idea how control them and no intentions of doing so. This is a perfect case where all the laws in the world short of tyranny don’t help.

Being animal lovers who will continue to enjoy a burger, had we had a gun in hand at the right time we would have easily shot the dog as we would protect a family member against any deadly attack. We were not so fortunate.

There are a lot of seriously bad things that people are doing to other people all over the world. Over 30,000 people die in traffic accidents every year. For all the “talk” of civil, equal, human rights, there is no evidence it’s getting better and more precise laws won’t solve the problem.

Animals are meant to be used by humans, but it should be done with the reverence it deserves. Picky was a real innocent, the perfect example of a “lamb” who would “lie down with a lion”. Dogs and cats wiggle, jump, make funny noises or give you funny looks. He didn't just make bird sounds, it was like talking to a slightly simpler friend. People couldn't tell the difference. He was a sweet animal, who would TELL you how he felt. We expected him to outlive all of us which makes the acceptance of the situation particularly difficult. We will miss him dearly.