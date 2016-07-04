Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Dollar General Boycott Counterproductive

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 03/23/2011 - 1:56pm

Dollar General will be opening later today or tomorrow under a temporary certificate of occupancy. They will not get a final CO until they complete the changes shown in  the attached drawing.

Note that in the drawing, the front wall sign is to be replaced by a flat logo face externally lighted sign much smaller than the original. That action is to be completed by 4 April. Note also that the monument sign by the road, while still the same size,  will be encased in an attractive box that matches the building.

Dollar General has also said they might reduce the wattage of the monument sign as well as make the frame around the lighted portion smaller.

In my opinion, once the attached changes are made,  the building itself will be in compliance with Pine Island Plan "Old Florida" design standards, and Dollar General will have done everything they promised except reduce the size of the monument sign. Dollar General has made a decision that the larger sign is more important to them than a loss of some community good will, and that the lure of bargain priced goods will nonetheless make their store a success. That's a regrettable decision, but the monument sign is in compliance with Lee County Code, and legally there is nothing can be done about it. I have been receiving a dozen or more emails every day from Pine Islanders saying they do not approve Dollar General's actions and many of them said they would boycott the store. I have no doubt many of them will do just that.  Others will shop at the store but continue to complain to management  if appropriate changes to the monument sign are not made.

My opinion is that the building itself will be attractive once the front wall sign is replaced, and that the only remaining problem is the monument sign, which they may or may not soon properly reconfigure or mitigate. Clearly, Dollar General is not very good at public relations, and they have a serious problem making promises they do not keep. Nonetheless, Dollar General and their store is now a part of Pine Island and sooner or later they too will come to adopt our coastal rural semitropical life style. And, sooner or later, that ugly monument sign will be corrected. 

Whether or not to boycott the store is a decision each person must make for themselves, but I'm not recommending it. I think it would be more effective to complain at every opportunity about the monument sign until it is corrected or replaced. Soon or later, as long as we stay on them--it will happen, and despite all the present unnecessary angst and turmoil, Dollar General will eventually be in full compliance with the Pine Island Plan. 

By: Phil Buchanan
email: coolcherokee@comcast.net

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 