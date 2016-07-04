Doug Cassidy Honored For His Many Years of Service and Leadership

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 06/23/2011 - 4:18pm

Deputy Chief, Joe Marzella from The Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District wishes to announce the retirement of one of its long standing employees: Engineer Doug Cassidy.

Engineer Cassidy came to the District in 1993 as a volunteer after a 20 year career with the United States Navy. Doug continued his dedication in the volunteer ranks until his hiring as a fulltime Florida “Certified Firefighter” in 1996.

He then continued his education to become a Florida “State Certified EMT”.

In the ensuing few years, Doug was promoted to the rank of “Engineer” in 2000.

The Fire District wishes to thank Doug for his many years of service and leadership to the up and coming firefighters following in his footsteps.