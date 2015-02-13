Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Early Planning for MangoMania 2015

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 02/13/2015 - 4:13pm

MangoMania 2015 will be held July 18th & 19th at the German American Social Club. If you would like to participate in MangoMania as a vendor, the vendor applications can be found on line at www.MangoManiaFL.com under the MangoMania Festival. If you would like to volunteer please contact Welcome Center Executive Director Jennifer Jennings at 283-0888, info@pineislandchamber.org or stop by the Welcome Center, our hours of operation are Monday-Friday 9am to 4pm. Saturday 10am-1pm.

MangoMania Queen Nominations:
The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce is currently searching and accepting nominations for the 2015 MangoMania Queen. Although anyone can nominate a candidate for the MangoMania Queen, certain criteria's must be met. The candidate must be at least 18 years of age; be a full-time resident of Pine Island or Matlacha; must be able to attend an interview with GPICC Board of Directors; must be able to reign over the two-day MangoMania festival and make special appearances from the time she receives the crown until her term of service, which is a full year; must be able to travel throughout Lee County to promote the event and making official calls on members of the Board of Lee County Commissioners as well as other noted dignitaries; make special appearances on both TV and radio; must participate in other chamber functions, i.e. Fourth of July parade and promote Pine Island and Matlacha throughout the year.

Nominations can be made in person at the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center, mailed to P.O. Box 325, Matlacha, FL 33993, or emailed to info@pineislandchamber.org. The deadline for submissions is April 1st.

MangoMania T-Shirt Art Contest:
The annual contest for the artwork for MangoMania Tropical Fruit Festival has begun! All Pine Island artists and residents are eligible to enter the contest. There are 2 divisions – one for children under age 12, and one for age 12 and up. All designs should be submitted on 8 ½ X 11 paper.

The winning entries will be used for the design of the 2015 MangoMania T- shirts, and artists are therefore limited to 2 – D media such as painting (watercolor, oil, pastels and acrylic) or graphic design. The design should include the year 2015.

The winning art becomes the property of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and the MangoMania Committee.

The winner in the children’s division will be awarded a $50 cash prize, and a tee shirt with their design; the adult winner will receive $300, and a tee shirt. The adult winner’s artwork will appear on all print advertisement for MangoMania – posters, flyers, print ads, web ads. Both winners will have a T-Shirt signing

Entry forms are available at the Welcome Center, Pine Island Library and on line at applications can be found on line at www.MangoManiaFL.com under MangoMania Festival then contest.

All entries are due at the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center by Tuesday April 30th. Remember – MangoMania is “All About the Mango”. Be creative, original, and colorful when creating your design!

Jennifer Jennings
Executive Director
Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce
3640 Pine Island Rd
Matlacha, FL 33993
Phone: 239-283-0888
Fax: 239-558-5647

Mailing address
P.O. Box 325
Matlacha, FL33993
info@pineislandchamber.org
http://pineislandchamber.org

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 27845 reads
Submitted by K and P Fish on Wed, 02/25/2015 - 10:11am. #

Corerect the date, please

"April1st"
Please put a space between April and 1st

The winning entries will be used for the design of the "2013" MangoMania T- shirts, and artists are therefore limited to 2 – D media such as painting (watercolor, oil, pastels and acrylic) or graphic design. The design should include the year "2013".
Pease change the date to 2015

 
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 