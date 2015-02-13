Early Planning for MangoMania 2015

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 02/13/2015 - 4:13pm

MangoMania 2015 will be held July 18th & 19th at the German American Social Club. If you would like to participate in MangoMania as a vendor, the vendor applications can be found on line at www.MangoManiaFL.com under the MangoMania Festival. If you would like to volunteer please contact Welcome Center Executive Director Jennifer Jennings at 283-0888, info@pineislandchamber.org or stop by the Welcome Center, our hours of operation are Monday-Friday 9am to 4pm. Saturday 10am-1pm.

MangoMania Queen Nominations:

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce is currently searching and accepting nominations for the 2015 MangoMania Queen. Although anyone can nominate a candidate for the MangoMania Queen, certain criteria's must be met. The candidate must be at least 18 years of age; be a full-time resident of Pine Island or Matlacha; must be able to attend an interview with GPICC Board of Directors; must be able to reign over the two-day MangoMania festival and make special appearances from the time she receives the crown until her term of service, which is a full year; must be able to travel throughout Lee County to promote the event and making official calls on members of the Board of Lee County Commissioners as well as other noted dignitaries; make special appearances on both TV and radio; must participate in other chamber functions, i.e. Fourth of July parade and promote Pine Island and Matlacha throughout the year.

Nominations can be made in person at the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center, mailed to P.O. Box 325, Matlacha, FL 33993, or emailed to info@pineislandchamber.org. The deadline for submissions is April 1st.

MangoMania T-Shirt Art Contest:

The annual contest for the artwork for MangoMania Tropical Fruit Festival has begun! All Pine Island artists and residents are eligible to enter the contest. There are 2 divisions – one for children under age 12, and one for age 12 and up. All designs should be submitted on 8 ½ X 11 paper.

The winning entries will be used for the design of the 2015 MangoMania T- shirts, and artists are therefore limited to 2 – D media such as painting (watercolor, oil, pastels and acrylic) or graphic design. The design should include the year 2015.

The winning art becomes the property of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and the MangoMania Committee.

The winner in the children’s division will be awarded a $50 cash prize, and a tee shirt with their design; the adult winner will receive $300, and a tee shirt. The adult winner’s artwork will appear on all print advertisement for MangoMania – posters, flyers, print ads, web ads. Both winners will have a T-Shirt signing

Entry forms are available at the Welcome Center, Pine Island Library and on line at applications can be found on line at www.MangoManiaFL.com under MangoMania Festival then contest.

All entries are due at the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center by Tuesday April 30th. Remember – MangoMania is “All About the Mango”. Be creative, original, and colorful when creating your design!

Jennifer Jennings

Executive Director

Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce

3640 Pine Island Rd

Matlacha, FL 33993

Phone: 239-283-0888

Fax: 239-558-5647

Mailing address

P.O. Box 325

Matlacha, FL33993

info@pineislandchamber.org

http://pineislandchamber.org